Donald Lee Rutrough



Donald Lee Rutrough, 73, of Boones Mill, Va. passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Mountain View Old German Baptist Brethren Church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service, Rocky Mount.



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 24, 2021.