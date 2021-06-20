Donald "Don" Eugene Stanley
June 19, 2021
Donald "Don" Eugene Stanley, 85, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the VA Hospital in Salem, Va.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Callie Stanley; sisters, Virginia Stump and Jeanine Mullins; and son, Michael Stanley.
He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Stanley; son, Chris (Stephanie) Stanley; daughter-in-law, Melissa Stanley; grandchildren, Michael, Katherine, Morgan, Nick, and Lillian; great-grandson, Jaxon; sister, Mary "Fussy" Thompson; brother, H.L. Stanley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Dialysis Unit and the rest of the staff at the Salem VA Medical Center.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel with Pastor John Covert officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans
. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2021.