Donald Eugene "Don" Stanley
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Donald "Don" Eugene Stanley

June 19, 2021

Donald "Don" Eugene Stanley, 85, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the VA Hospital in Salem, Va.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Callie Stanley; sisters, Virginia Stump and Jeanine Mullins; and son, Michael Stanley.

He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Stanley; son, Chris (Stephanie) Stanley; daughter-in-law, Melissa Stanley; grandchildren, Michael, Katherine, Morgan, Nick, and Lillian; great-grandson, Jaxon; sister, Mary "Fussy" Thompson; brother, H.L. Stanley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the Dialysis Unit and the rest of the staff at the Salem VA Medical Center.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel with Pastor John Covert officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oakey's North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Jun
22
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Oakey's North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Debbie we are so sorry for your loss. Don was always so nice to us. He will be missed. We will keep you i our prayers.
Jerry and Sherry Gentry
June 25, 2021
Debbie I am so sorry for your loss dumpling meant a lot to me he was a good man and I know he is in heaven
Susan Reed
June 22, 2021
Derby and family - I am very sorry for your loss! Ya'll are in my thoughts and prayers. Love you!
Nichole Griffin
June 21, 2021
