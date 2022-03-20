Donald L. Stinnett



September 9, 1931 - March 13, 2022



Donald L. Stinnett, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 13, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. M.S. and Lois Ikenberry Stinnett; his first wife, Betsy C. Stinnett; and his sister, Phyllis Stinnett. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Sarah Brewbaker Stinnett; his sister, Catherine Jane Gibson (husband Leonard); and his three children, Donna L. Edwards (husband Kenny), David R. Stinnett (wife Susan), and Laura E. Stinnett (wife Kara); and five grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew, Corey, Sarah and Austin.



Don was born and grew up in Buchanan, Va. He then attended and graduated from Fishburne Military School. After attending Bridgewater and Roanoke Colleges, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served for four years, with wonderful adventures while stationed in Germany and England. He then returned to Va., where he met Betsy C. Stinnett, mother of his children. They moved to Richmond, Va., where Don graduated from the University of Richmond. From there they went back to Roanoke, where Don received his Master's Degree from Radford University. Donald was a teacher and counselor at both the secondary and college level; as well, he worked as a ranger on the Blue Ridge Parkway in the 1960s, and he was the owner of an import/export business in the 1970s. Don moved back to Richmond in 1993. He and Sarah B. Stinnett were married in 1998. They travelled and had many adventures in their retirement years.



Donald was a member and commander of American Legion Post 361, a member of the Richmond Lion's Club, and a member of the 40 and 8 Society. He was a former member of the Buchanan Presbyterian Church, and a member of the Buchanan Rotary Club. He attended Trinity Lutheran Church with his wife Sarah in his final years.



Don was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and he was adored by his family. He was deeply loved and will be missed.



Don's funeral will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Donald's name to St. Joseph's Indian School, or to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 20, 2022.