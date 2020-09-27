Myers MD
Donald Stover
June 23, 1924 - September 22, 2020
Donald Stover Myers MD, 96, of Roanoke, Virginia, formerly of Hot Springs, Virginia, passed away of natural causes at his home in the Friendship Retirement Village on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
He was born to missionary parents in Taiyuan, Shansi Province, North China, on June 23, 1924, the son of the late Minor Morton Myers and Sara Christina Zigler. He was a graduate of Bridgewater College, Bridgewater, Virginia, and the Medical College of Virginia, Richmond, Virginia.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Glenna Carpenter Myers; two sons, and one daughter, Gary Myers of Roanoke, Virginia, Dennis Myers and Andrea Messina of Tallahassee, Florida, Diane Myers Cook and husband, Jimmy, of Buchanan, Virginia; and six grandchildren, Mitchell Myers, Erin Myers, Haily Cook, Carly Cook, Barret Myers and Taylor Myers.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Wellington Myers of Green Valley, Arizona and his sister, Doris Ruth Brubaker of Comer, Georgia.
He opened his medical practice in Hot Springs in November 1951 and closed his practice in April 1995. He continued to work for the following two years with the Bath Community Hospital Emergency Department and the Springs Nursing Center in Hot Springs, where he served as the Medical Director.
His professional roles and memberships included member and Elder of the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church where he sang in the choir for 60 years; the Alleghany Bath Medical Society; the Medical Society of Virginia; Chief of Staff of the Bath County Hospital for many years; life member & Diplomat of American Academy of Family Physicians; member of the Covington-Hot Springs Rotary Club; member of the Masonic Lodge #28; member of the Hot Springs Shrine Club; member and past Chairman of the Bath County School Board; past President of the Bath County Lions Club and the Bath County Chamber of Commerce; and a volunteer for the Bath County Meals on Wheels.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Charles Reed officiating, assisted by the Reverend Marina Gopadze. A graveside service will follow at the Warm Springs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 238, Warm Springs, VA 24484.
Due to the corona virus, masks are required. Ushers will assist with the appropriate seating.
Arrangements are being handled by McLaughlin & Young Funeral Home.
