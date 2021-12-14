Menu
Donald MacLear Sutton Sr.
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Donald MacLear Sutton Sr.

October 1, 1921 - December 9, 2021

Donald MacLear Sutton Sr. died peacefully at his home in Salem, Virginia, on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

He was born in Christiansburg, Virginia, on October 1, 1921, to the late Stanley Bigsby Sutton and Marian MacLear.

He was a graduate of Ithaca College, in Ithaca, New York. Upon the completion of his degree, he enlisted in The United States Army in 1943 and was honorably discharged on November 25, 1945, after earning the rank of Sergeant and being awarded the Bronze Star. Upon returning, he married Emily Townsend McCurdy of Swathmore, Pennsylvania on December 15, 1945, and together shared 56 years of married life until her death on October 15, 2001.

He spent the majority of his career in Salem, Virginia at Roanoke College in various capacities, and was the owner and director of Camp Wallawhatoola in Millboro Springs, Virginia. Donald lived during and was a member of "The Greatest Generation" and will be remembered by those who knew him.

He is survived by his four children, Donald MacLear Sutton Jr., Douglas McCurdy Sutton, Ann Lindsay Sutton Buford, and Charlotte McCurdy Sutton Elder, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, December 17, 2021, at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, 42 East Main Street, Salem, Virginia. The Rev. Dr. David Compton will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 14, 2021.
I am so sorry to hear of Your dad's passing . He meant the world to me as did your mom. Your parents were the first people I met when my then husband, Bill, and I arrived at Roanoke College back in '71. We had so many wonderful times with them. Our kids, Brian, Bethany & Kelli, always thought of them as the aunt & uncle who were close by as theirs all lived out of state.. Your dad was the one who got Bethany interested in riding horses & found her a pony to love. He really took her under his wing and she loved him dearly. Brian looked up to Don and listened to his guidance & advice . Kelli just thought they were the coolest aunt & uncle ever !! They loved going to your dad's camp and just running everywhere. He will be missed greatly. The kids and I send you our love and prayers.
Punky Miller
Friend
December 18, 2021
