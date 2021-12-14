I am so sorry to hear of Your dad's passing . He meant the world to me as did your mom. Your parents were the first people I met when my then husband, Bill, and I arrived at Roanoke College back in '71. We had so many wonderful times with them. Our kids, Brian, Bethany & Kelli, always thought of them as the aunt & uncle who were close by as theirs all lived out of state.. Your dad was the one who got Bethany interested in riding horses & found her a pony to love. He really took her under his wing and she loved him dearly. Brian looked up to Don and listened to his guidance & advice . Kelli just thought they were the coolest aunt & uncle ever !! They loved going to your dad's camp and just running everywhere. He will be missed greatly. The kids and I send you our love and prayers.

Punky Miller Friend December 18, 2021