Dearest Fran, Donnie, and Darren, and family, I just found out about Wayne´s passing. I am so very sorry, I know you all are heartbroken and I am so sad for you. I am sure my mom and dad met him at the gate. I am praying that God is surrounding you all with His love and comfort. I would have been there to support you all had I known. I will be in touch. With loving prayers and much love, Trena, Butch and Brennan Lewis

TRENA LEWIS Friend October 20, 2021