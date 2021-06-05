Donald Wayne Worley Sr.
May 31, 2021
Tonight, the stars and the moon lack their usual brightness. Or perhaps it is because our focus is beyond them. On Monday morning, May 31, 2021, an athlete, coach, hard worker, leader, mentor, loving grandfather, dedicated father, loyal husband, and faithful servant finished his good fight. Donald Wayne Worley Sr. of Roanoke, Virginia, now enjoys the presence of the divine. He is dearly loved and greatly missed.
Departing prior to Wayne are his father, Floyd; mother, Dorothy; and sister, Shirley.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Fran; two sons, Donald Jr. "Donnie" and daughter-in-law, Hope, and Darren and daughter-in-law, Renae. He has three grandchildren, he is "Papa" to Emma (Donnie), and "Grandpa" to Christian and Alexis (Darren). Wayne is also survived by his uncle, Earl Worley and aunt, Jean; aunt, Elaine Worley; his brother, Jonny Worley and sister-in-law, Bonnie; and special nephew, Ken Lynch.
A Celebration of Wayne's Life will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Penn Forest Christian Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 5, 2021.