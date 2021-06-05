Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Wayne Worley Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Donald Wayne Worley Sr.

May 31, 2021

Tonight, the stars and the moon lack their usual brightness. Or perhaps it is because our focus is beyond them. On Monday morning, May 31, 2021, an athlete, coach, hard worker, leader, mentor, loving grandfather, dedicated father, loyal husband, and faithful servant finished his good fight. Donald Wayne Worley Sr. of Roanoke, Virginia, now enjoys the presence of the divine. He is dearly loved and greatly missed.

Departing prior to Wayne are his father, Floyd; mother, Dorothy; and sister, Shirley.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Fran; two sons, Donald Jr. "Donnie" and daughter-in-law, Hope, and Darren and daughter-in-law, Renae. He has three grandchildren, he is "Papa" to Emma (Donnie), and "Grandpa" to Christian and Alexis (Darren). Wayne is also survived by his uncle, Earl Worley and aunt, Jean; aunt, Elaine Worley; his brother, Jonny Worley and sister-in-law, Bonnie; and special nephew, Ken Lynch.

A Celebration of Wayne's Life will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Penn Forest Christian Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Penn Forest Christian Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s South Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Dearest Fran, Donnie, and Darren, and family, I just found out about Wayne´s passing. I am so very sorry, I know you all are heartbroken and I am so sad for you. I am sure my mom and dad met him at the gate. I am praying that God is surrounding you all with His love and comfort. I would have been there to support you all had I known. I will be in touch. With loving prayers and much love, Trena, Butch and Brennan Lewis
TRENA LEWIS
Friend
October 20, 2021
Fran, Donnie, and Darren, We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Wayne. He was a tremendous husband and dad and a man of great common sense, work ethic, sense of humor and wit that obviously was passed on to Darren and Donnie. Thinking of you all !
Renee and Steve Sowers
Friend
June 20, 2021
Hello Johnny and family, so sorry to hear of Wayne's passing.Have not seen him since we were kids in Riverdale .I was just remembering you all yesterday.Weird isn't it.My prayers for all of you and your family.
Ken Blankenship
Friend
June 7, 2021
Fran, we are so sorry that Wayne is no longer with us but rejoice that he is with the Lord he has always served. He was such a warm and friendly man, and we will miss him greatly. Love and prayers to you, Darren and Donnie.
Pat & Richard David
Friend
June 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Hugs and prayers
Shelby Dooley
Family
June 5, 2021
Thoughts & prayers for family during this time of loss
Joanne R Martin
Other
June 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results