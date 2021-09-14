Menu
Donald Young
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Donald Young

August 7, 1931 - September 10, 2021

Donald Eugene Young, 90, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. The family will receive friends at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, Salem, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 10 until 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited to follow in procession from the funeral home to Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens immediately following the visitation for an 11 a.m. graveside service. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss. My prayers for you and your family
Beverly Newman
Other
September 15, 2021
No matter how old we are, it´s never easy to lose a parent. My thoughts and prayers are with you as you grieve.
Joanne Newman Starkloff
Friend
September 14, 2021
