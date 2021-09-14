Donald Young
August 7, 1931 - September 10, 2021
Donald Eugene Young, 90, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. The family will receive friends at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, Salem, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 10 until 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited to follow in procession from the funeral home to Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens immediately following the visitation for an 11 a.m. graveside service. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 14, 2021.