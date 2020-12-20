Menu
Donna Wiseley Blevins
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Donna Wiseley Blevins

March 10, 1952 - December 16, 2020

Donna Wiseley Blevins, 68, of Salem, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at her home. Donna was born on Monday, March 10, 1952, to the late Charles R. and Hazel Slusher Wiseley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Butch Wiseley and Barry Wiseley.

She is survived by her sons, Aaron Blevins and Mark Blevins; grandchildren, Zachary Blevins and Erin Blevins Martin and husband, Justin; great-grandson, Mason Blevins; numerous cousins.

Private inurnment will take place with her family at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home

305 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, VA 24153

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
