Donna Wiseley BlevinsMarch 10, 1952 - December 16, 2020Donna Wiseley Blevins, 68, of Salem, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at her home. Donna was born on Monday, March 10, 1952, to the late Charles R. and Hazel Slusher Wiseley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Butch Wiseley and Barry Wiseley.She is survived by her sons, Aaron Blevins and Mark Blevins; grandchildren, Zachary Blevins and Erin Blevins Martin and husband, Justin; great-grandson, Mason Blevins; numerous cousins.Private inurnment will take place with her family at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va.