Donna Jewell HendersonMarch 10, 2022Donna J. Henderson, 73, originally of Jenkins, Ky., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 10, 2022Donna worked most of her career in the medical field but her true passion was gardening and sharing her knowledge of nurturing flowers. She enjoyed studying the Bible and ministered to anyone she met about her love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.In the near future, please visit Gentle Shepherd Hospice website for a video interview featuring Donna sharing her experience of being in hospice care in the last months of her life.Donna was preceded in death by the Love of her life her husband, Michael Henderson; parents, Millard and Gracie Mae Rowlette; sisters, Opal Kaylor, Jean Ervin, and Jackie Damorn; brother, Ronald Rowlette; and special fur baby, Sassy.Surviving are her brother, Jimmy Rowlette and spouse, Maria; sister-in-law, Diane Henderson Phels; numerous niece and nephews, also great-nieces and great-nephews.The family is planning a private memorial at a later date. If so inclined, a donation to Donna's favorite charity in her memory would carry on her vision of helping the less fortunate, Straight Street Ministries Attn: Keith Farmer, Director, P.O. Box 11411, Roanoke, VA 24022.