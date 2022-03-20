Donna Faye PriceDonna Faye Price, age 62, of Ellett Valley, died on Friday, March 18, 2022, at New River Valley Medical Center. She was born in Radford, Va. on November 24, 1959.She was preceded in death by her mother, Rebecca Jane Price. She is survived by her father, William A. Price; son, Chris Reese and fiancé, Sarah Vogl; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dale and Rhonda Price, Darrell and Melissa Price; sister and brother-in-law, Tina and Robert Smith; nieces and nephews, Morgan and Taylor Price, Anna and Jackson Price, Andy Via, Lauren and Sarah Smith; as well as several aunts and uncles.Funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.