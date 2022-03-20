Menu
Donna Faye Price
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Donna Faye Price

Donna Faye Price, age 62, of Ellett Valley, died on Friday, March 18, 2022, at New River Valley Medical Center. She was born in Radford, Va. on November 24, 1959.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rebecca Jane Price. She is survived by her father, William A. Price; son, Chris Reese and fiancé, Sarah Vogl; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dale and Rhonda Price, Darrell and Melissa Price; sister and brother-in-law, Tina and Robert Smith; nieces and nephews, Morgan and Taylor Price, Anna and Jackson Price, Andy Via, Lauren and Sarah Smith; as well as several aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
I am so sorry to hear about Donna. I love all of y'all. And if I do not see you Sunday, my thoughts and prayers are with each and everyone of you.
Patty Alls
March 21, 2022
So sorry to hear about Donna. Rip cuz
Brenda Trail
Family
March 20, 2022
