Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna Lynn Wood Raymer
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Donna Lynn Wood Raymer

January 28, 1956 - December 13, 2021

Donna W. Raymer, 65, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Edith Wood; husband, Douglas Raymer; and brothers, David Wood, Beverly Wood, James Wood, and Ronnie Wood.

Donna is survived by her sisters, Brenda Weidman and Bonnie DeWease; sister-in-law, Marilyn Y. Wood; and special friends, Vicki and Sonya.

Services will be private at a later date.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simpson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I knew Donna during our teenage years. She and Sylvia St.Clair and Vicki Keyser and myself would get together in the Wilmont Farms area and have fun just hanging out and matching wits. Donna was always a good person never spoke badly of anyone else, always cheerful. She is respected by many who was fortunate to know her. I wish peace and comfort to her family and friends.
Vicky Clingenpeel
Friend
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results