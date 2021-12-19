I knew Donna during our teenage years. She and Sylvia St.Clair and Vicki Keyser and myself would get together in the Wilmont Farms area and have fun just hanging out and matching wits. Donna was always a good person never spoke badly of anyone else, always cheerful. She is respected by many who was fortunate to know her. I wish peace and comfort to her family and friends.

Vicky Clingenpeel Friend December 20, 2021