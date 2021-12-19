Donna W. Raymer, 65, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Edith Wood; husband, Douglas Raymer; and brothers, David Wood, Beverly Wood, James Wood, and Ronnie Wood.
Donna is survived by her sisters, Brenda Weidman and Bonnie DeWease; sister-in-law, Marilyn Y. Wood; and special friends, Vicki and Sonya.
I knew Donna during our teenage years. She and Sylvia St.Clair and Vicki Keyser and myself would get together in the Wilmont Farms area and have fun just hanging out and matching wits. Donna was always a good person never spoke badly of anyone else, always cheerful. She is respected by many who was fortunate to know her. I wish peace and comfort to her family and friends.