Donna Ray Holt Saul
Donna Ray Holt Saul

October 24, 1932 - July 1, 2021

Donna Ray Holt Saul, age 88, of Radford, Va., went to be with her Lord on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Lewis Gale Hospital Montgomery.

She was born in Roanoke, Va., on October 24, 1932, to the late Raymond and Ella Mae Holt. She was preceded in death by her husband, James "H" Saul.

She was instrumental in founding after school programs in many of her churches.

She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Louise Saul, and Carrie and Richard Scaggs; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Millie Saul; grandchildren, Scott and Amber Saul, Bray Haynes, and Amanda Ray Reid; great-grandchildren, Devon, Desmond, Rhianna, Bray Jr., and Lance; sister and brother-in-law, Jack and Jerry Osborne; brother and sister-in-law, Phil and Lucy Osborne; as well as other loving nieces and nephews.

A joint memorial service will be held for both Mr. and Mrs. Saul on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Allison Unroe officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
McCoy Funeral Home
150 Country Club Dr. S.W., Blacksburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept our sympathy in the loss of H and Donna. They were our wonderful next door neighbors when they lived in Amherst. We have many fond memories of them. We just learned of Donna´s passing when our Christmas card was returned to us today. We still have several train ornaments they gifted us with, when we were neighbors. Their memories live on in the lives they touched.
Bob and Brenda Ely
Friend
December 20, 2021
Jim, Louise and Carrie, I am praying for each of you. Your parents meant so much to me and I loved them like a second set of parents.
Becky Ritter
Friend
July 6, 2021
My deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of Donna Ray and 'H'. We were close friends since they arrived in Amherst, OH. in the 1970's. I have many wonderful memories of our times together.
Dan Pursel
Friend
July 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results