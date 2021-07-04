Donna Ray Holt SaulOctober 24, 1932 - July 1, 2021Donna Ray Holt Saul, age 88, of Radford, Va., went to be with her Lord on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Lewis Gale Hospital Montgomery.She was born in Roanoke, Va., on October 24, 1932, to the late Raymond and Ella Mae Holt. She was preceded in death by her husband, James "H" Saul.She was instrumental in founding after school programs in many of her churches.She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Louise Saul, and Carrie and Richard Scaggs; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Millie Saul; grandchildren, Scott and Amber Saul, Bray Haynes, and Amanda Ray Reid; great-grandchildren, Devon, Desmond, Rhianna, Bray Jr., and Lance; sister and brother-in-law, Jack and Jerry Osborne; brother and sister-in-law, Phil and Lucy Osborne; as well as other loving nieces and nephews.A joint memorial service will be held for both Mr. and Mrs. Saul on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Allison Unroe officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service.