For all you were to me in life And all the joy you brought, Your memory is with me in every single thought The pain I felt at losing you Will never go away, But know that you're in my heart Helps me through each day When you were here I always felt That nothing could go wrong But you're still my inspiration And your memory keeps me strong And though my heart is heavy It's also full of love And that's enough to comfort me When you're in heaven above. I love and miss you so much Nana! But knowing you're happy in heaven with pawpaw is my strength to get me through. I am forever thankful for the years we did get together & all of the memories we made. You were the best Nana I could ever asked for & you will always hold a special place in my heart. Until we meet again Nana, I can't wait to see you ..

Samantha Severn March 6, 2021