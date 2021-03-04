Menu
Donna Marie Stump
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Donna Marie Stump

July 26, 1950 - March 1, 2021

Donna Marie Stump, 70, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 1, 2021.

It is difficult to find the words to describe the type of person Donna truly was. She loved her family unconditionally and wholeheartedly. Though she would often keep her thoughts to herself, you always knew where you stood with her. If you looked into her eyes you knew what she was thinking without hesitation. She was not the type of person who would be quick to anger, but instead quick to forgive and continue with life. She spent just under 30 years working as a nanny for the Davidson Family until she retired. If she were not working chances are you would find Donna with her sister Debbie at estate auctions, yard sales, or her beloved Goodwill. If there was a bargain to be found, she would find it every time. Donna will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Darden Stump; her parents, Betty Lou and Thurman Lee Winfrey; as well as her brother, Ricky Lee Winfrey.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Mark Allen Roop (Michelle): daughters, Shawn Elaine Severn (Todd), Debra Lynn Roop; stepdaughter, Wendy Gilbert (Danny); sisters, Debbie Harless (Michael), and Judy Casey; her special granddaughter, Samantha Lynn Severn (Fiance Seth Humphreys); niece, Ashley Hall; as well as numerous other family members and dear friends.

Donna's funeral service will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, Salem. She will be laid to rest at Sherwood Memorial Park immediately following the service. The Reverend Carey Robinson will be officiating.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Jesse Davidson, Dr. Conlee, and Dr. Brandt, as well as all of the nurses and other medical staff as a whole at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for all of their compassion and care provided to Donna.

Online condolences as well as viewing the live stream broadcast of her service can be done by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Mar
8
Burial
Sherwood Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
2 Entries
For all you were to me in life And all the joy you brought, Your memory is with me in every single thought The pain I felt at losing you Will never go away, But know that you're in my heart Helps me through each day When you were here I always felt That nothing could go wrong But you're still my inspiration And your memory keeps me strong And though my heart is heavy It's also full of love And that's enough to comfort me When you're in heaven above. I love and miss you so much Nana! But knowing you're happy in heaven with pawpaw is my strength to get me through. I am forever thankful for the years we did get together & all of the memories we made. You were the best Nana I could ever asked for & you will always hold a special place in my heart. Until we meet again Nana, I can't wait to see you ..
Samantha Severn
March 6, 2021
Mark & Shawn. I know the pain of losing a mom. It is a void that never fills. But it does get easier to live with. Prayers of strength for you to get through this time. Love your aunt Michelle Francisco
Michelle Francisco
March 5, 2021
