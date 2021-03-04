Donna Marie Stump
July 26, 1950 - March 1, 2021
Donna Marie Stump, 70, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 1, 2021.
It is difficult to find the words to describe the type of person Donna truly was. She loved her family unconditionally and wholeheartedly. Though she would often keep her thoughts to herself, you always knew where you stood with her. If you looked into her eyes you knew what she was thinking without hesitation. She was not the type of person who would be quick to anger, but instead quick to forgive and continue with life. She spent just under 30 years working as a nanny for the Davidson Family until she retired. If she were not working chances are you would find Donna with her sister Debbie at estate auctions, yard sales, or her beloved Goodwill. If there was a bargain to be found, she would find it every time. Donna will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Darden Stump; her parents, Betty Lou and Thurman Lee Winfrey; as well as her brother, Ricky Lee Winfrey.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Mark Allen Roop (Michelle): daughters, Shawn Elaine Severn (Todd), Debra Lynn Roop; stepdaughter, Wendy Gilbert (Danny); sisters, Debbie Harless (Michael), and Judy Casey; her special granddaughter, Samantha Lynn Severn (Fiance Seth Humphreys); niece, Ashley Hall; as well as numerous other family members and dear friends.
Donna's funeral service will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, Salem. She will be laid to rest at Sherwood Memorial Park immediately following the service. The Reverend Carey Robinson will be officiating.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Jesse Davidson, Dr. Conlee, and Dr. Brandt, as well as all of the nurses and other medical staff as a whole at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for all of their compassion and care provided to Donna.
Online condolences as well as viewing the live stream broadcast of her service can be done by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2021.