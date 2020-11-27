Donna Wertz Michael
February 5, 1951 - November 21, 2020
Donna Wertz Michael, 69, of Greer, S.C., formerly of Roanoke, Va., left her life on earth Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Francis Eastside Hospital in Greenville, S.C. due to complications from brain cancer.
Donna was born February 5, 1951 in Toledo, Ohio, daughter of the late Ken and Hazel Wertz. At age 14 she and her family moved to Roanoke, Va. where she graduated from Patrick Henry High School, Class of 1969. She continued her education and graduated from the National Business College in Roanoke, Va.
Donna began a career in advertising before meeting the love of her life, Stephen Wesley Michael in 1981. When Steve moved to Greenville, S.C. to be involved in a lumber business in Spartanburg, S.C. Donna soon followed. They were married June 25, 1983. There, Donna continued her advertising career before making the decision to stay at home and do volunteer work. She delivered meals on wheels for 14 years. Donna enjoyed gourmet cooking, tennis, aerobics, dining and dressing up, as well as traveling with Steve on many business trips. As a result of her bubbly personality and her ability of never meeting a stranger, they became a good one/two punch in the lumber business.
Donna was a devoted wife and supported Steve in every way imaginable. She was a very giving person and was liked by everyone she came in contact with. She was also a caring and nonjudgmental person, who always saw the best in everyone. Donna was a member of St. Giles Presbyterian church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Hazel Wertz. Survived by her husband of 37 years, Stephen Michael of Greer S.C.; her sister, Linda Anderson of Roanoke, Va.; her nephew, John Anderson of Catawba, Va. and her niece, Debbie Slagle of Morrisville, N.C.
Entombment will be at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum, Winchester, Va. A service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester, Va. with Priest Nancy Gossling officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donna's memory to Greenville Humane Society, Attn: Kim Pitman, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 27, 2020.