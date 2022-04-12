Menu
Donna Delores Widener
1941 - 2022
Donna Delores Widener

September 28, 1941 - April 8, 2022

Donna D. Widener of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Leola Haynes; father, Lewis Jones; son, Barry Gearhart; and her great-grandson, Donald Hardman.

Donna is survived by her daughters, Dana Parcell, Debbie Taylor, and Rhonda Gearhart; son, Bobby Gearhart (Donna); 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and brother, Scott Haynes.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the 12 noon service time on Thursday, both at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Online condolences at www.oakeys.com.

Arrangements by Oakey's Roanoke Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 982-2100.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's Roanoke Chapel
318 W. Church Ave SW, Roanoke, VA
Apr
14
Service
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Oakey's Roanoke Chapel
318 W. Church Ave SW, Roanoke, VA
Apr
14
Service
12:00p.m.
Oakey's Roanoke Chapel
318 W. Church Ave SW, Roanoke, VA
