Donna Delores Widener
September 28, 1941 - April 8, 2022
Donna D. Widener of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Leola Haynes; father, Lewis Jones; son, Barry Gearhart; and her great-grandson, Donald Hardman.
Donna is survived by her daughters, Dana Parcell, Debbie Taylor, and Rhonda Gearhart; son, Bobby Gearhart (Donna); 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and brother, Scott Haynes.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the 12 noon service time on Thursday, both at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Online condolences at www.oakeys.com
.
Arrangements by Oakey's Roanoke Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 982-2100.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 12, 2022.