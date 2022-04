Donna Delores WidenerSeptember 28, 1941 - April 8, 2022Donna D. Widener of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022.She was preceded in death by her mother, Leola Haynes; father, Lewis Jones; son, Barry Gearhart; and her great-grandson, Donald Hardman.Donna is survived by her daughters, Dana Parcell, Debbie Taylor, and Rhonda Gearhart; son, Bobby Gearhart (Donna); 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and brother, Scott Haynes.Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the 12 noon service time on Thursday, both at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Online condolences at www.oakeys.com Arrangements by Oakey's Roanoke Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 982-2100.