Donna G. Zirkle
December 15, 1943 - January 9, 2022
Donna G. Zirkle, 78, of Salem, Va., passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022. She was born on Wednesday, December 15, 1943, to the late John and Daisy Goodman. Donna graduated from Andrew Lewis High School, Class of 1962. Donna worked for Harvest Ford in Salem and retired from Lutheran Family Services. She took great joy in traveling, especially to Las Vegas and taking cruises. Donna loved her many nieces and nephews. She had a special place in her heart for her dogs, Daisy and Sadie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Nick Goodman; sisters, Lucy Epperly and Sheila Poff; brother-in-law, Gary Poff.
She is survived by her husband, John Zirkle; sister, Jan Heath and husband, David, brother-in-law, Lennie Epperly; special nieces and nephews: Leslie Saul (Larry), Yvonne Woodhams (Tom), Scott Poff, Amy Crawford (Jeremy), Katherine Lawson (Ty), Joseph Kormann (Mateja), Landon and Logan Saul, Nick, David, and Heath Crawford, and Benjamin Lawson.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Ridgewood Baptist Church, 703 Hemlock Road, Roanoke, VA 24017, with the Rev. Roy Kanode officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem.
Friends may visit with the family starting at 10 a.m. until the service hour at the church.
You are asked to wear a face mask and practice safe social distancing while in attendance of services for Mrs. Zirkle.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 12, 2022.