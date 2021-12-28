Dora Frances Gillespie LewisJuly 26, 1933 - December 26, 2021Dora Frances Gillespie Lewis, 88, of Roanoke, passed away on December 26, 2021, at Salem Health and Rehabilitation.A native of Virginia, she was the wife of the late Robert Ferrell Lewis and the daughter of Jerry M. Gillespie and Vida Irene Mullins Gillespie, both deceased. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Teddy Campbell.Dora is survived by her daughter, Susan Daniels and husband, Steve; her granddaughter, Heather Robinson; her grandson, Joseph Daniels and wife, Aleisha; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Nadine Minnix.A graveside service will be held in Sherwood Memorial Park on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 11 a.m.