Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dora Frances Gillespie Lewis
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
Dora Frances Gillespie Lewis

July 26, 1933 - December 26, 2021

Dora Frances Gillespie Lewis, 88, of Roanoke, passed away on December 26, 2021, at Salem Health and Rehabilitation.

A native of Virginia, she was the wife of the late Robert Ferrell Lewis and the daughter of Jerry M. Gillespie and Vida Irene Mullins Gillespie, both deceased. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Teddy Campbell.

Dora is survived by her daughter, Susan Daniels and husband, Steve; her granddaughter, Heather Robinson; her grandson, Joseph Daniels and wife, Aleisha; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Nadine Minnix.

A graveside service will be held in Sherwood Memorial Park on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 11 a.m.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sherwood Memorial Park
VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.