Doreta CooperNovember 9, 1947 - March 28, 2022Doreta Cooper, 74, was surrounded by her loving family on Monday, March 28, 2022 as she went to meet her heavenly father whom she had faithfully served. She was born on November 9, 1947 and married on December 24, 1964 to Pug Cooper to whom she remained faithful.Left to cherish many fond memories is her faithful husband of 57 years; two children, Steve and Angela Cooper, and Rita and Dave Bower; five grandchildren, Josh Cooper, Tanner and Tearra Bower, Logan Bower and his fiancé, Bethany Long, Tristen Bower, and Laurie Bower; a special niece, Kasey Hodges; sister, Alma Dillon and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Hodges as well as many other family members. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Cooper; her parents, Raymond and Gladys Hodges; and brothers, Cline and Terry Hodges.A service will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Church of God of Prophecy, 20 Highland Avenue, Rocky Mount, Va. with Pastor Gene Gillette presiding. Interment will follow at the Hodges Cemetery with Pastor Randy Sawyer presiding. The family will receive friends that afternoon between the hours of 2 until 5 p.m. at the home of her daughter, Rita and Dave Bower, 529 Redwood Road, Glade Hill, VA 24092.The family wishes to thank everyone for their love and support during this time.