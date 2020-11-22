Doris Flandorffer
November 11, 2020
Doris Flandorffer, 93, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. Doris was also a member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers. She was a Master Gardener and was active in Athenian Society for the Arts and Sciences, Herb Society, Blue Ridge Wildflower Society and Church Women United in the Roanoke Valley.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, George and Caroline Flandorffer; brother and sister-in-law, George and Ruth Flandorffer; and nephew, Peter Flandorffer.
She is survived by her great-nephew and niece, John and Barbara Anne Flandorffer.
A private graveside service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Maspeth, New York. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 22, 2020.