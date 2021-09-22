Menu
Doris Lee Graham
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Valley Funeral Service
1609 Peters Creek Road NorthWest
Roanoke, VA
Doris Lee Graham

May 4, 1936 - September 14, 2021

Doris Graham, age 85, of Salem was a devoted Christian who went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Doris was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Annie Brickey, and her beloved husband of 51 years, Edward "Bud' Graham. Doris is survived by her son, Dale Graham, and wife, Sandy, two daughters, Bonnie Ashburn and husband, Garry and Tammy Barthel and husband, Patrick. She has three grandchildren, Hunter Graham, Eric Ashburn, and Andrea Ashburn.

There will be a graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Park on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Pastor David McNeill officiating.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sherwood Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Valley Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
At such a time as this, we would like to extend our heart felt sympathy to you and your family. We realize that words may seem empty as you grieve the passing of your beloved Mother Doris Graham. All of our hearts here share your sorrow. May your hearts be comforted during this time of sorrow. Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted.
Maria Wilson
September 22, 2021
Prayers of Comfort for your family.
Regina Saul
September 22, 2021
