Doris Lee GrahamMay 4, 1936 - September 14, 2021Doris Graham, age 85, of Salem was a devoted Christian who went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.Doris was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Annie Brickey, and her beloved husband of 51 years, Edward "Bud' Graham. Doris is survived by her son, Dale Graham, and wife, Sandy, two daughters, Bonnie Ashburn and husband, Garry and Tammy Barthel and husband, Patrick. She has three grandchildren, Hunter Graham, Eric Ashburn, and Andrea Ashburn.There will be a graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Park on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Pastor David McNeill officiating.