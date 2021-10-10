Doris Hale Gunter



January 13, 1928 - September 24, 2021



Doris Hale Gunter, age 93, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2021, in her residence in Norfolk, Virginia, after recently relocating from Ridgeway, Virginia.



Born on January 13, 1928, in Clell, Virginia, to Roy L. and Mary E. Hale, Doris attended Buchanan County schools where her spark for education was ignited. In 1948, she graduated with a degree in business education from Radford College. Shortly thereafter, she took her first teaching position in War, West Virginia, the start of a 26 year career in education that spanned four counties in Virginia- Roanoke, Patrick, Henry and Petersburg and several states- Alaska, Michigan and Georgia.



In the summer of 1956, Doris met the love of her life, Charles Gunter, while he was home on leave from the Army. After a brief courtship in Stuart, Virginia, Doris decided to join Charles in Alaska, where they were married three days later. Adapting to life as a young military wife, she traveled domestically and abroad as they grew their family. Doris delicately balanced her teaching career and her family responsibilities as the mother of her three beloved children.



A devoted Christian, Doris was an active church member and enjoyed leading and participating in Bible studies. She delighted in sharing her love of food, friends and family by entertaining and hosting elegant dinner parties. Always well-spoken, principled and refined, Doris made those around her feel like they were in the company of Southwestern Virginia royalty.



Doris is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 65 years, Lieutenant Colonel Charles R. Gunter; her daughter, Rose Anne Voigt (Matt) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; her sons, Chief Warrant Officer William E. Gunter (Lori) of Pinehurst, N.C., and Charles R. Gunter Jr. (AnnMarie) of Norfolk, Va.; five grandsons, one granddaughter, and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved sister, Irene Parker (Bill) of Bluefield, Va., and survived by her cherished sisters, Katy Jo Gale (Al) of Nellysford, Va., and Barbara Lynn Sutherland (Gene) of Grundy, Va.



A service at the Gunter Family Farm in Stuart, Virginia will be held at a later date.



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 10, 2021.