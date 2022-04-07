Doris Ann Clingenpeel Horn
February 15, 1942 - April 5, 2022
Doris A. Clingenpeel Horn, 80, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
She was born on February 15, 1942, daughter of the late Bedford and Una Clingenpeel. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey "Jeff" Horn, and her son's father, Doug Horn.
She kept children in her home for over 40 years for various families. Doris enjoyed keeping them in her home and loved them all.
She is survived by her sons, Eric Douglas Horn and wife, Sonya, and Troy Douglas Horn and girlfriend, Hilary Linderman; grandchildren, Josh Horn and wife, Sami, and Ashley Obenchain and husband, Tyler; great-grandson, Maddox Chase Obenchain; sisters, Magda Angle and Patricia Spradlin; nieces, Dana Ferguson, Melissa Rickrode, and Beth Ann Birmingham; nephew, Dewayne Ferguson; best friends, Phyllis Collins, Dot Fleenor, and Marlene Flannery; and beloved fur baby, Molly.
The family would like to thank the staff at Friendship Health and Rehab and Carilion Hospice for their care.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Dava Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Oakey's North Chapel. The service will be live streamed at www.oakeys.com
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's North Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 362-1237.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 7, 2022.