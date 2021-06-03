Menu
Doris Kirk Jewell
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Doris Kirk Jewell

September 4, 1923 - May 31, 2021

Doris Kirk Jewell, 97, of Lafayette, Va., passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Friends may visit with the family from 12 until 1:45 p.m. at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. Those who desire to do so, will process from the funeral home to Sherwood Memorial Park to begin a graveside service at 2 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home

305 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, VA 24153

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My amazing aunt. Will surely miss all our long talks,loved you so so much.will never be forgotten.
Pat Brickey
Family
June 3, 2021
