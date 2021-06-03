Doris Kirk Jewell
September 4, 1923 - May 31, 2021
Doris Kirk Jewell, 97, of Lafayette, Va., passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Friends may visit with the family from 12 until 1:45 p.m. at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. Those who desire to do so, will process from the funeral home to Sherwood Memorial Park to begin a graveside service at 2 p.m.
