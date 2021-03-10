Doris "Marie" Johnston
March 7, 2021
Doris "Marie" Johnston, 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
She was a devoted member at Garden City Church of the Nazarene where she taught Sunday School for 30 plus years. Her family is quick to brag about her exceptional cooking abilities that she shared with countless friends and family over the years. She was a beloved babysitter for many and cared for more than 75 children.
Most importantly, Marie developed strong and enduring bonds with her family. She was blessed to enjoy 69 years of marriage with her husband, Donald, before his passing. After her son, Donnie, was killed in Vietnam, she became a devoted volunteer at the Veterans Administration as a Gold Star mother. Marie was the best "Nana" and will be deeply missed by those who love her.
Her family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Raleigh Court Health & Rehab for their compassionate care of Marie.
Marie was predeceased by her parents, Reginald and Flossye Clingenpeel; husband, Donald F. Johnston; children, Linda Faye Johnston, Donald R. Johnston, and Lisbeth J. Finney; and siblings, Hollis Clingenpeel, Carl Clingenpeel, Elmer Clingenpeel, and Betty Dowdy.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Bob Finney; granddaughters, Kelli Hartman (Larry) and Rachel Spencer (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Tyler McDaniel, Grant Hartman, Brookelyn Hartman, and Bailey Spencer; sisters, Jo Ann Boone and Norma Worrell; brother, Paul Clingenpeel; special, lifelong friend, Lucille Sweeney; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Steven Gordon officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 20201, at Oakey's South Chapel and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 10, 2021.