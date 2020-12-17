Menu
Doris Overstreet Lisa
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
Doris Overstreet Lisa

June 19, 1926 - December 15, 2020

Doris Overstreet Lisa, 94, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Heritage Green, Lynchburg Virginia. She was born on June 19, 1926 in Bedford, Va., a daughter of the late John D. Overstreet and Helen J. Overstreet. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Vito J. Lisa; a son-in-law, Michael K. Haynes and a daughter-in-law, Theresa G. Lisa.

She was a retired registered nurse with the Elks National Home and Public Health Nurse in Bedford, Va. She graduated from the Lewis Gale School of Nursing in 1947. Our mother cared for many Bedford people in her nursing career. She was a life-long member of the Bedford Baptist Church; part of the Joyful Singers, the Women's Missionary Union, past member of Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #109 and member of the Bedford Elks Lodge #2844. She was a sewing and crocheting enthusiast. She made many gifts for others. Her love was angels and butterflies.

She is survived by three daughters, Helen L. Hardy, Marie L. Haynes, Nancy L. Owen and husband, John M. Owen III, all of Bedford; son, Joseph D. Lisa of Spring City, Tenn.; five grandchildren, David N Hardy; Roanoke, Meagan H. Whorley and husband, Shawn, Evington, Alison O. Long and husband, Chris, Dr. John M. Owen, IV and wife, Elizabeth, all of Forest, and W. Ryan Lisa of Spring City, Tenn.; eight great-grandchildren, Gracin L. Long, Sophia L. Long, Campbell L. Owen, John M. Owen V (Cannon), Lilah Grace Mehaffey, Layne A. Whorley, Savannah R. Whorley and Madison M. Whorley.

The family wants to thank Gentle Shepherd Hospice for their caring hands with our mother. In lieu of flowers please consider making memorials to Bedford Elks Lodge #2844, P O Box 112, Bedford, VA 24523 or Bedford Baptist Church, 1516 Oakwood St, Bedford, VA 24523.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at Virginia Memorial Park on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Gail St.Clair officiating. The family and Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service requests that everyone respect social distancing guidelines and wear masks. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Virginia Memorial Park
VA
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jo Linton
December 28, 2020
Nancy, so sorry to hear of your mother's home-going - not for her because we know she will be celebrating Jesus' birth with Him this year, but for you and family not celebrating on this side of heaven with Doris one more Christmas. Knowing she's at peace with a fully new spiritual body should be comforting! God bless you, John and all her family as you live to, one day, again be with her.
John Bradley
December 24, 2020
Do very sorry for your loss. She was a lovely lady.
Diana Martin
December 17, 2020
