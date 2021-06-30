Doris Jean Hill Noel
June 28, 2021
Doris Jean Hill Noel, 83, of Daleville, Virginia, went to be with her Lord on Monday, June 28, 2021. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.
She attended Eagle Rock High School and graduated from Jefferson High School in Roanoke. Doris and her husband, Bobby, made their home in Daleville where she was a member of Daleville Church of the Brethren, Postmaster at Daleville, for over 30 years, and member of the National Association of Postmasters.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert "Bobby" Noel (5/18/21); son, Robert Noel II (8/22/20); mother, Helen Dalton; half-brother, Lloyd Dalton; and loving aunt, Elva All.
Survivors include her son, Roger Noel and wife, Raven; grandchildren, Stephen Noel and wife, Kayla, Holly Walsh and husband, James (with great-grandchild, Sam), Madison Noel and fiancé, Mike Wallace, and Mia Noel; sister and brother-in-law, Libby and Bill Keyser; sister-in-law, Shirley Hill; and special nieces, cousins and friends. She was a strong and caring woman loved by many.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastors Tom and Naomi Powers officiating. Interment will follow in the Daleville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 30, 2021.