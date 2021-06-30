Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris Jean Hill Noel
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA
Doris Jean Hill Noel

June 28, 2021

Doris Jean Hill Noel, 83, of Daleville, Virginia, went to be with her Lord on Monday, June 28, 2021. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.

She attended Eagle Rock High School and graduated from Jefferson High School in Roanoke. Doris and her husband, Bobby, made their home in Daleville where she was a member of Daleville Church of the Brethren, Postmaster at Daleville, for over 30 years, and member of the National Association of Postmasters.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert "Bobby" Noel (5/18/21); son, Robert Noel II (8/22/20); mother, Helen Dalton; half-brother, Lloyd Dalton; and loving aunt, Elva All.

Survivors include her son, Roger Noel and wife, Raven; grandchildren, Stephen Noel and wife, Kayla, Holly Walsh and husband, James (with great-grandchild, Sam), Madison Noel and fiancé, Mike Wallace, and Mia Noel; sister and brother-in-law, Libby and Bill Keyser; sister-in-law, Shirley Hill; and special nieces, cousins and friends. She was a strong and caring woman loved by many.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastors Tom and Naomi Powers officiating. Interment will follow in the Daleville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA
Jul
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey's East Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey's East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Your family is in our thoughts and prayers - I have many memories of Mrs. Noel from band trips in high school.
Melanie Taylor Curry
School
June 30, 2021
Very sorry to hear of Mrs Noel's passing. With deepest sympathy to Mrs Noel's family. Keeping everyone in my thoughts and prayers.
Wesley Bush
Other
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results