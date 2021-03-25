Doris Evelyn "Pete" Craft PughNovember 3, 1929 - March 23, 2021Doris Evelyn "Pete" Craft Pugh, age 91, of Christiansburg, and formerly of Clifton Forge, Virginia left this world to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the home of her daughter in Daleville.Doris was born to the late Phillip Jackson Craft and Gladys Via Craft on November 3, 1929 in Roanoke, Virginia. She married William W. "Bill" Pugh Jr. and had three children, Becky, Neal, and Melissa.In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Bill in 1980; her two sisters, Jean Craft Armentrout in 2001 and Madeline Craft Nicely in 2021; a daughter-in-law, Betty Jo Pugh in 2012; and a great-grandchild, Michael C. Powell in 2008.She is survived by her children, Rebecca P. "Becky" Powell and husband, David of Christiansburg V, Neal W. Pugh and wife, Debra of Meadow Bridge, W.Va., and Melissa P. Fridley of Daleville, Va.; a brother-in-law, Joe Armentrout of Fishersville, Va.; her grandchildren, Jason Powell and wife, Sherri, Amy Sutphin and husband, Brian, Matthew "Josh" Powell, Angela Reynolds and husband, Matthew, Lindsey Clyde, Kiani Fridley, and Daniel Lilly; 11 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Mountain View Cemetery, Clifton Forge with Reverend Brandon Craig officiating. Interment will immediately follow. There will be no formal visitation.Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements.