Doris Marie Sink
Doris Marie Sink was born on May 29, 1944 to John William and Evelyn (Bowman) Sink in Roanoke County, Virginia on the farm of Wiley Garst and departed this life on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the age of 77 years.
She moved with her parents to Franklin County at the age of two. She grew up on the farm, helping for many years. She was baptized into the Old German Baptist Brethren Church in August 1959 to which she remained faithful until her death. She took care of different children in their homes. She went to work for Franklin County Schools Food Service in 1964 at Franklin County High School and worked there five years, she then transferred to Lee Waid Elementary for 23 years and Ferrum Elementary for seven years. She also worked at Boone's Country Store at night for five years. She retired from Franklin County Food Services with 35 years of service in 1999. After her retirement Doris took care of elderly folks and did house work in their homes until April 12, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John William and Evelyn (Bowman) Sink of Rocky Mount, Virginia; nephews, Joel and Jesse Bowman; great-nephew, Quinten Etter; great-niece, Amanda Mohler. Surviving are four sisters and their companions, Florence and her companion, Jackie Lee Miller of Rocky Mount, Virginia, Rosa Lee and her companion, Gerald Denton of Merrill, Wisconsin, Virginia Mae Sink of the home and Martha Ann and her companion, Gerald Bowman of Boones Mill, Virginia; one brother, John William Sink Jr. and his companion, Lena of Ferrum, Virginia; also 12 nephews and 11 nieces and many great-nephews and great-nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted at Mountain View Old German Baptist Brethren Church, (249 Dugwell Road, Boones Mill, Va.) at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 with the Mountain View Ministry officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Clearview Cemetery. Her family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Franklin County Rescue Squad or the charity of choice
. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 21, 2021.