Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Doris T. Cumbie
Cumbie

Doris T.

September 22, 2020

Doris T. (Jordan) Cumbie, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the age of 91.

Doris ("Nanny") was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Cumbie Sr., sons Robert L. Cumbie Jr., and Gary G. Cumbie.

Doris was retired from Eli Lilly. She grew up in Roanoke and moved to Salem many years later to be close to family.

She is survived by her son, Steven Cumbie; daughter-in-law; Hope Cumbie; grandchildren, Melissa Bessell (Mark), Josephine Pruitt (Matt), Richard DeHart (Johnny), Kris Betty (Becky), Ottis Cumbie, great grandchildren Robert and Jenna Crowder, Allen, Alex and Sophia Pruitt; and great-great-grandson Asher Crowder.

No services are scheduled at this time. Crematory services provided by Valley Funeral, Roanoke Va.

A special thank you to Steve, her youngest son, who has always been there to take care of Nanny. His selflessness kept her home with family and in a place she was comfortable.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Valley Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are with the family she will be sadly missed
Johnny Wheeling
September 23, 2020