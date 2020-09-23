Cumbie



Doris T.



September 22, 2020



Doris T. (Jordan) Cumbie, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the age of 91.



Doris ("Nanny") was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Cumbie Sr., sons Robert L. Cumbie Jr., and Gary G. Cumbie.



Doris was retired from Eli Lilly. She grew up in Roanoke and moved to Salem many years later to be close to family.



She is survived by her son, Steven Cumbie; daughter-in-law; Hope Cumbie; grandchildren, Melissa Bessell (Mark), Josephine Pruitt (Matt), Richard DeHart (Johnny), Kris Betty (Becky), Ottis Cumbie, great grandchildren Robert and Jenna Crowder, Allen, Alex and Sophia Pruitt; and great-great-grandson Asher Crowder.



No services are scheduled at this time. Crematory services provided by Valley Funeral, Roanoke Va.



A special thank you to Steve, her youngest son, who has always been there to take care of Nanny. His selflessness kept her home with family and in a place she was comfortable.



Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.