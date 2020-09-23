CumbieDoris ThelmaSeptember 22, 2020Doris Thelma Cumbie, 91, of Salem, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.She was preceded in death by her husband and children. She is survived by her son, Steven Cumbie; special friend, Dean Gaylor; daughter-in-law, Hope Cumbie and many nieces, nephews and cousins.The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice for the special care and support offered to their "Mom." Services will be held on a later date.