Via
Doris
August 30, 1930
October 14, 2020
Doris Fay Via, 81, of Colonial Beach, passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Born in Pulaski, to the late Robert James and Hazel Melinda Kane Via, she attended Radford College. She retired from Eastern State Hospital where she had worked as an Activity Director of Rehabilitation Services before moving to Colonial Beach. Antiques were a passion and she collected and sold them for many years. She enjoyed sports, especially football and golf, and loved to travel. She cherished time spent with family and friends.
Among her survivors are her siblings, Marie Keesling of Roxboro, N.C., Betty Bratton of Coshocton, Ohio, Jack Via of Pulaski, Va., Gene Via (Jenny) of Tucson, Ariz., and Bonnie Matherly (Roger) of Colonial Beach, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Doug Via.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Mary Washington Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA 22401, or Visiting Angels, 1952 William St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Mary Washington Hospice and Visiting Angels for the care and comfort they provided.
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 18, 2020.