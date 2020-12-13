Doris worked primarily for the afternoon newspaper in St. Petersburg the Evening Independent. I first met her there in 1970 I think when she and I sat close enough to talk often. She was a pretty lady with a great sense of humor. She was in charge of greeting visitors to the paper and working for the editor-in-chief Bob Stiff. I am so sorry to hear she is gone.

Patti Bridges Friend December 13, 2020