Doris May Walton
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Doris May Walton

December 5, 2020

Doris May Walton, 97, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5, 2020. She was the youngest of two sisters born in Baltimore, Maryland.

On November 20, 1948, Doris married William R. Walton. In 1956 the couple relocated to St. Petersburg, Florida where Doris joined and later retired from the St. Petersburg Times. Over the years Doris was active with numerous churches, civic and service organizations.

In 1995, she moved to Roanoke, Virginia to be with her son and grandchildren. Later she resided at Brandon Oaks Life Care Community where she lived her final years.

Doris is survived by her son, Greg Walton, who resides in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida with his wife, Nancy; her two grown grandchildren, Alyssa of Clearwater, Florida, and Sara of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and her two nieces, Joyce Wray of Seattle, Washington, and Cheryl Kirk of Berlin, Maryland. Doris will always be loved and missed very much.

She will be buried with her husband at the Bay Pines National Cemetery with a ceremony to be scheduled in 2021. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
Oakey’s South Chapel
Remembered your love for cats.
Abraham Traynham
January 2, 2022
Doris worked primarily for the afternoon newspaper in St. Petersburg the Evening Independent. I first met her there in 1970 I think when she and I sat close enough to talk often. She was a pretty lady with a great sense of humor. She was in charge of greeting visitors to the paper and working for the editor-in-chief Bob Stiff. I am so sorry to hear she is gone.
Patti Bridges
Friend
December 13, 2020
No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. However, take comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of need. Please accept my most heartfelt condolences.
Simone Taylor
December 13, 2020
We know the loss of Doris will be hard for you and your family. Know that we appreciate your friendship and recall the many adventures we shared.
Judie & Lucas Snipes
December 13, 2020
