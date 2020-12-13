Doris May Walton
December 5, 2020
Doris May Walton, 97, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5, 2020. She was the youngest of two sisters born in Baltimore, Maryland.
On November 20, 1948, Doris married William R. Walton. In 1956 the couple relocated to St. Petersburg, Florida where Doris joined and later retired from the St. Petersburg Times. Over the years Doris was active with numerous churches, civic and service organizations.
In 1995, she moved to Roanoke, Virginia to be with her son and grandchildren. Later she resided at Brandon Oaks Life Care Community where she lived her final years.
Doris is survived by her son, Greg Walton, who resides in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida with his wife, Nancy; her two grown grandchildren, Alyssa of Clearwater, Florida, and Sara of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and her two nieces, Joyce Wray of Seattle, Washington, and Cheryl Kirk of Berlin, Maryland. Doris will always be loved and missed very much.
She will be buried with her husband at the Bay Pines National Cemetery with a ceremony to be scheduled in 2021. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.