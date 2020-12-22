Dorothy "Dot" Jean Young Armstrong
April 12, 1929 - December 20, 2020
Dorothy "Dot" Jean Young Armstrong, of Roanoke, Va., went home to our Lord on Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was born on April 12, 1929, in Glade Hill, Va.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, John Edward Armstrong; parents, George and Eulalia Young; her
sisters, Geneva Doss, Viola Giles, and Nannie Young; and brother, Carl Young.
Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Anna and Reggie Dyer; grandchildren, Sarah (Jacob) Quesinberry, Teddy (Chelsea) Dyer, and Daniel (Savanna) Dyer; great-grandchildren, Lauren Quesinberry, Isaac Dyer, Austyn Dyer, and Caroline Quesinberry, all of Salem, Va.; special nieces, Phyllis Morris and Janet Bolling; and dear friend, Stephen Francis.
Dorothy graduated from Glade Hill High School with honors, and moved to Roanoke at the age of seventeen to live with her sister. She worked at the downtown Woolworth's store and attended Cornett School of Business. Dorothy went to work at Shenandoah Life Insurance Company in the secretarial pool where her hard work and determination paid off when she became the executive secretary to the general counsel. At this time, she met and married the love of her life, John Edward, who was working in the account department.
Dorothy attended Virginia Western Community College studying business, real estate, interior decorating, and investment banking. Her employment experiences required attention to details and accuracy and exceptional secretarial skills along with management responsibilities and computer competency. Dorothy worked in stock and investment banking and was a realtor in the Roanoke Valley. She was a radio and TV proof writer for the local stations and served as assistant director for the Community Hospital Campaign Fund.
Dorothy was employed as the regional secretary for Super X Drug stores and credit manager at Firestone Tire & Rubber Company where she developed computer skills. "Dot" or "Dottie" as she was called by many of her friends worked with the Roanoke Valley Executive PTA Council to communicate with and encourage local and state legislators to fund the addition of kindergarten programs into the Roanoke City Public Schools. She tirelessly organized fund raising auctions for Blue Ridge Public Educational TV Station and was a dedicated volunteer for the American Heart Association. Dorothy was proud to be an active member and volunteer at St Mark's Lutheran Church where she served as secretary of the church council.
"Mamoo" (as she was called by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren) was known for her baked spaghetti, beautiful table settings, and every holiday iced sugar cookies. She was a meticulous homemaker, enjoyed growing beautiful flowers, and was determined to take on the yellow jackets that might nest in her plants. She was so proud of her grandchildren and enjoyed their many adventures that included Natural Bridge, Daytona Beach, Disney World, a Carnival Cruise, dance recitals, athletic events, and church participation. In recent years she valued and appreciated visits from her great-grandchildren. Dorothy loved learning, especially English grammar and Latin, refinishing furniture, ceramics, sewing, and word searches. She exceled in typing and shorthand, enjoyed a good bridge game, and embraced the challenge of calling and texting on her cell phone. Even in her later years she wanted to always look her best, making sure her earrings matched her outfit. Dorothy was proud to tell her grandchildren that she played on her high school basketball team. She was a supportive, loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister who dedicated her life to serving all of her family. She was a determined independent woman who became a stellar employee, a wonderful homemaker, and a loyal friend always following God's direction and love.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Pastor Seth McCormick with Carilion Hospice will officiate.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Allison, Amanda, and the caregivers of Friendship Home Health Care and Carillion Hospice and special nurse Kaye.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Cave Spring Volunteer Fire Company (Attn: Cave Spring Volunteer Treasurer) at P.O. Box 20568 in Roanoke, Va. 24018 or to the Cave Spring Rescue Squad at 3206 Valley Forge Avenue in Roanoke, Va. 24018. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 22, 2020.