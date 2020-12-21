Menu
Dorothy Spradlin Ashworth
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Dorothy Spradlin Ashworth

December 19, 2020

Dorothy Spradlin Ashworth, age 96, of Christiansburg, died on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

She was born in West Virginia on June 20, 1924 to the late George and Mamie Matilda Spradlin. She is also preceded in death by her husband, James M. Ashworth; brothers, Earl, Henry, and Edward Spradlin; sisters, Nellie S. Sumner, Irene Spradlin.

She is survived by her children, Harold Ashworth (Ruth), Larry Ashworth (Pat), Freddy Ashworth (Cheryl); five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express gratitude to Dr. Sowinski and the staff of Heritage Hall for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New River Agency on Aging toward home delivered meals, nrvaoa.org/contributions, New River Valley Agency on Aging 6226 University Park Dr. Suite 3100, Fairlawn, Va. 24141 or a charity of your choice. Services will be held privately. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 21, 2020.
