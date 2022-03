Dorothy Bobbitt Bailey



November 30, 1945 - May 27, 2021



Dorothy Bobbitt Bailey, 75, of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett Bobbitt and Ruby Bobbitt Waldron; and her husband, Houston Bailey.



Dorothy is survived by her brother, Richard E. Bobbitt; sister, Carolyn Bell; nephews, W.G. Lovern and wife, Joann, and Calvin Bell and wife, Jessica; and niece, Jessica Bell Hanna and husband, Jeremy.



Services will be held at a later date.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 2, 2021.