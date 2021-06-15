Dorothy "Dot" Harris Barnett
February 16, 1934 - June 13, 2021
Dorothy "Dot" Harris Barnett, 87, of Salem, Va., passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Richfield Living Center, Salem, Va.
Dot was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Luther William Barnett; parents, Earnest Lafayette "Fayette" Harris and Ida Harris; sister, Thelma Harris Byrd, brothers, Norman L. "Mickey" Harris, and Maynard Eugene Harris. Dorothy retired from Maid Bess Sewing Company and Walmart in Salem. She was an active member of the Green Hill Church of the Brethren, and volunteered her time to many community and church related causes.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Lynn Constantine and her husband, Steven "Steve" Constantine of Deerfield Beach, Fla.; son, Steven "Steve" Ernest Barnett and his wife, Georgia Dianne Barnett of Roanoke; son, Michael "Mike" Wayne Barnett of Salem and daughter, Marsha Ann Redwine and her husband, Phillip Reid Redwine of Bent Mountain, Va.; numerous nieces and nephews; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, 1330 East Main Street, Salem, Va., on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 10 until 11 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem conducted by Pastor Gary Kingery There will be a live-stream viewing of the service for those who are unable to attend in person.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com
.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Green Hill Church of the Brethren, 2699 Harborwood Rd, Salem, VA 24153.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 15, 2021.