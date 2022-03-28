Dorothy Gearldine CorrellDorothy Gearldine Correll, 77, of Pilot, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, March 25, 2022. Gearldine was born on October 19, 1944, to the late Percy and Jessie Allen Jones.In addition to her parents, Gearldine was preceded in death by husband, Grady Hoyle Cromer; husband, Arnold Lee Correll; and brothers, Dennis Jones and David Jones.She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Grady and Jessica Aaron Cromer; grandson, Grady Bennett Cromer; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mae Henderson, Janie and Sam Martin, and Darlene and Wayne Ratcliff; brothers, Codell Jones, Bill Jones, and Tommy Jones; sister-in-law, Jeannie Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.Gearldine loved children and animals, both of which she worried were never warm enough or fed enough. Although she referred to everyone as "honey" or "sweetheart," the true lights of her life were her son and grandson.The family would like to thank Carilion Hospice and special caregiver and friend Cynthia "Bobbi" Conner for their wonderful care of Gearldine.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with Simon Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, March 29, 2022, at McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Drive SW, Blacksburg, Va.