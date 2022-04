Dorothy Dooley Craghead



June 6, 1929 - March 14, 2021



Dorothy Dooley Craghead, 91, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Morgans Baptist Church.



Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.



Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service



Bedford, Va.



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 16, 2021.