Dorothy Mae Doss
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
1:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
Dorothy Mae Doss

February 11, 1927 - March 18, 2022

Dorothy Mae Doss, 95, of Vinton, Va., passed peacefully in her home on Friday, March 18, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Frances Barton; beloved husband, Calvin L. "Bob" Doss; daughter, Julie Mae White; and son, Alan J. Doss.

She is survived by her son, Robin L. Doss; grandchildren, Laura St.Clair, Suzanne White, Heather White Alderman, Travis White, Sean White, Charles Doss, Lorraine Doss Martin, and Patrick Doss; and several great-grandchildren.

Possessing a passion for painting since childhood, Dorothy was a longtime member of the Roanoke Valley League of Artists, and her paintings of landscapes and other subjects have won many awards. She was a member of Lynn Haven Baptist Church.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel, 627 Hardy Road, Vinton, VA. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks are requested. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 23, 2022.
