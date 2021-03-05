Dorothy Robertson Doss
Dorothy Robertson Doss, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Clyde Doss; her parents, Angie Susan and Gilbert Robertson; sister, Marie Shepherd; brother, Gilbert C. "Baldy" Robertson; and granddaughter, Lynne Rienne Jones.
Surviving is her brother, Donald Clay Robertson (Joann); children, Rebecca Morris (Duke), Steve Doss (Charlene), Larry Doss (Donna), Kathy Young (Ronnie), and Susan Doss; grandchildren, Greg Chisom (Jo), Brandy McKinney (Warren), Desirée Bolt, Angie Jones, Jason Doss (Jennifer), Kelly Doss, Jennifer Cogar (Zach), Ashley Cloe (Jon), Erin Culbertson (Grant), and James Young (Beth); 29 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel. The graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Ronald Young Jr. officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2021.