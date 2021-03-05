Menu
Dorothy Robertson Doss
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Dorothy Robertson Doss

March 3, 2021

Dorothy Robertson Doss, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Clyde Doss; her parents, Angie Susan and Gilbert Robertson; sister, Marie Shepherd; brother, Gilbert C. "Baldy" Robertson; and granddaughter, Lynne Rienne Jones.

Surviving is her brother, Donald Clay Robertson (Joann); children, Rebecca Morris (Duke), Steve Doss (Charlene), Larry Doss (Donna), Kathy Young (Ronnie), and Susan Doss; grandchildren, Greg Chisom (Jo), Brandy McKinney (Warren), Desirée Bolt, Angie Jones, Jason Doss (Jennifer), Kelly Doss, Jennifer Cogar (Zach), Ashley Cloe (Jon), Erin Culbertson (Grant), and James Young (Beth); 29 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel. The graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Ronald Young Jr. officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd. , Roanoke, VA
Mar
8
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Cedar Lawn Memorial Park
VA
Oakey’s North Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In Loving Memory of Dorothy, a wonderful and gracious lady. May the Doss Family continue to be comforted with the priceless memories she has left all of us in her family and friends.
Hank Holland
March 20, 2021
Rebecca, I'm so sorry. I'm sending you hugs. Wish I could give them in person. Your mom was a force of nature.
Joyce H Fazar
March 7, 2021
So sorry to hear of Dorothy´s death . I will always cherish my artwork that she created .
Charlotte Pendleton
March 6, 2021
Donald and Marti Robertson
March 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Anza
wanda gerald
March 6, 2021
I was fortunate to have known Dorothy through the League of Roanoke Artists. Dorothy had a distinguished career as an award winning artist. She will be missed by her many artist friends. Betty Hancock Bright Director at Large, LRA.
Betty Hancock Bright
March 5, 2021
