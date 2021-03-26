Dorothy Redden Eanes
July 11, 1936 - March 24, 2021
Dorothy Eanes, age 84, of Hardy, passed away on on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Edward Redden and Letha Hall Redden Patsel; husband, Jerry Eanes; and siblings, Alvis Redden and Odelia Hawkins. She is survived by her loving sons, Bobby VanDyke and wife, Susan, and David L. Scott Jr.; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Burial will be private, please donate to American Cancer Society
in lieu of sending flowers. Arrangements:
Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2021.