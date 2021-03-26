Menu
Dorothy Redden Eanes
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Valley Funeral Service
1609 Peters Creek Road NorthWest
Roanoke, VA
Dorothy Redden Eanes

July 11, 1936 - March 24, 2021

Dorothy Eanes, age 84, of Hardy, passed away on on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Edward Redden and Letha Hall Redden Patsel; husband, Jerry Eanes; and siblings, Alvis Redden and Odelia Hawkins. She is survived by her loving sons, Bobby VanDyke and wife, Susan, and David L. Scott Jr.; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Burial will be private, please donate to American Cancer Society in lieu of sending flowers. Arrangements:

Published by Roanoke Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2021.
