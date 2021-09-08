Menu
Dorothy Ann Willis Dot Harris
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Dorothy Ann Willis Harris

October 7, 1935 - September 5, 2021

Dorothy W. "Dot" Harris, 85, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 5, 2021, from Salem Terrace. Born in Roanoke, Va., on October 7, 1935, to the late Robert Minor Willis and Dorothy Myers Willis, she was also preceded in death by her aunt and uncle, Mary, and Robert McNeil.

Dorothy was an impeccable homemaker who kept her home very clean, warm, and welcoming. She greatly loved her family and looked forward to gathering together with them at every opportunity. In her quiet time, Dot enjoyed gardening and reading. She absolutely adored her furry friends throughout the years and was passionate about caring for dogs and cats, even if not her own. Dot graciously served in the Altar Guild of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and faithfully tended to her role. Above all, she was a good wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished time spent with those she loved most.

Those left to treasure her memory are loving and devoted husband of 66 years, Randy Harris, of Salem; children, Randy Harris Jr., of Midlothian, Va., Mark Harris (Lisa), of Mineral, Va., and Deanna Harris (Bill Renn), of Virginia Beach, Va.; grandchildren, Neilan Randolph Harris (Ashley), of Bumpass, Va., Brady Edward Harris, of Mineral, Va., Emily Harris (Joey Bigley), of Houston, Texas, and Stephanie Chelsen (Kirk), of San Diego, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Caroline May Harris, Clayton Randolph Harris, Bennet Wray Harris; siblings, Robert Minor Willis II (Barbara), of Newport News, Va., Teresia Willis McNabb, of Salem, Va., and Mary Willis Florence (Ron), of Houston, Texas; aunt, Lorraine W. Thornhill, of Salem, Va.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and special friends.

A committal service will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Sherwood Memorial Gardens with the Rev. David Compton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salem Host Lions Club, P.O. Box 582, Salem, VA 24153, or to a charity of choice.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Committal
2:00p.m.
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
VA
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
We were saddened to learn of Dot´s passing. Our heartfelt condolences to Randy, Tessie and the entire family.
Rick and Gail Walkley
September 8, 2021
