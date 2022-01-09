Dorothy Jane Moulse Hill
March 8, 1932 - December 26, 2021
Dorothy Jane Moulse Hill of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, in Rockingham County, N.C.
She was born in Roanoke, Virginia, on March 8, 1932. She was a 1949 graduate of Jefferson High School. She graduated from James Madison College and later attended University of Virginia where she was working toward her master's degree.
She was a public-school teacher who began her career in 1953 at Monroe Junior High School and West End Elementary in Roanoke. She later taught at Fishersville Elementary in Augusta County, Va. She retired in 1987 after teaching 20 years in Raleigh, N.C.; 15 years at Longview Gardens Elementary, and five years at Mary P. Douglas Elementary. She was deeply loved and greatly appreciated by her former students as well as fellow teachers and she was blessed by wonderful expressions of gratitude through cards, letters, and phone calls to the very end of her long life. Her effervescent personality, good cheer, and sincere love for others were contagious and won her a multitude of cherished friends. She enjoyed cooking the best meals, gardening, painting in oils and watercolors, playing Bridge and especially finding the perfect gifts to give for any occasion.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh Andrew Moulse and Dorothy Reitzel Moulse; brother, Hugh "Bill" Moulse Jr.; former husband, Dr. Samuel D. Hill; and son, Stuart Andrew Hill.
She is survived by son, David (Cindy); nieces, Andrea Andrews (Andy), Leslie Walters (David), Andrea's daughter, Jordan Ashley Amick; and sister-in-law, Sally Moulse and Sally's family, sons, Chris and Gil (Cheryl) Lynch and their daughter, Haley. Her loving daughter-in-law, Cindy McEntyre Hill of Calhoun, Ga., held a very special place in her heart.
Jane shared her James Madison College life with several close Tri Sigma sorority sisters. Her Roanoke County companions included all her dearly loved Moulse-Mowles kin, June and Eugene Walker and later in life, Bonna and David Keeley, Tony and Kay Fonti, and her many friends over the years in "The Village" in Hunting Hills. In Raleigh, N.C., she shared teaching duties and daily life with best buds Martha Crawford, Jo Parker, Parker Call, Linda Jones, Marsha Painter, Carol Fish, and a host of others.
She lived with her son in her later years to be cared for and brought an "indescribable joy and blessing" to the home. She was a lifelong member of Raleigh Court United Methodist Church, and she cherished her Sunday school group. Her parents, Hugh and Dorothy Reitzel Moulse, opened Grandin Road Hardware in 1953 and operated the store until retirement in 1976. Reid's Furniture now occupies the building.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Evergreen Burial Park.
Please consider a donation to the Raleigh Court United Methodist Church, 1706 Grandin Road, Roanoke, VA 24015 or to your favorite charity
, in Jane's memory. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.