Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Bennett "Dot" Hogan
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Dorothy "Dot" Bennett Hogan

March 16, 1933 - September 27, 2021

Dorothy B. Hogan, 88, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Dot was the last of a close and loving family of 12 children. She raised five boys and a husband single-handedly; thereby coining one of her favorite phrases, "slap happy!" Dot was a very devoted person with a strong work ethic. In all her years of employment, her last years with Oakey's Funeral Service were her most treasured.

Her devotion to her Lord Jesus Christ was demonstrated through her regular 4:30 a.m. prayer times, her faithful attendance to Riverdale Baptist Church, and a dime in every boy's envelope each Sunday.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, George. She is survived by her five sons, Robert (Pat), Ronald (Emely), Richard (Pat), David, and Rodger (Stephanie); 12 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; along with many loving nieces and nephews.

There will be a viewing from 4 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. There will be a short graveside service following at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Riverdale Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.