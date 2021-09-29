Dorothy "Dot" Bennett Hogan
March 16, 1933 - September 27, 2021
Dorothy B. Hogan, 88, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 27, 2021.
Dot was the last of a close and loving family of 12 children. She raised five boys and a husband single-handedly; thereby coining one of her favorite phrases, "slap happy!" Dot was a very devoted person with a strong work ethic. In all her years of employment, her last years with Oakey's Funeral Service were her most treasured.
Her devotion to her Lord Jesus Christ was demonstrated through her regular 4:30 a.m. prayer times, her faithful attendance to Riverdale Baptist Church, and a dime in every boy's envelope each Sunday.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, George. She is survived by her five sons, Robert (Pat), Ronald (Emely), Richard (Pat), David, and Rodger (Stephanie); 12 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; along with many loving nieces and nephews.
There will be a viewing from 4 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. There will be a short graveside service following at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Riverdale Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 29, 2021.