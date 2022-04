Dorothy "Dot" Bennett Hogan



March 16, 1933 - September 27, 2021



Dorothy "Dot" Bennett Hogan, 88, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 27, 2021.



Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel (540) 982-2100.



Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 30, 2021.