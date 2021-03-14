Menu
Dorothy Virginia Jones
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA
Dorothy Virginia Jones

October 16, 1923 - March 10, 2021

Dorothy Virginia Jones, 97, of Blue Ridge, Virginia, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

She was born and raised in Salem, Virginia, the daughter of the late Demois and Jennie Brookman Hatcher. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her husband, Willie "Bill" Jones; son, Tommy Jones; daughter-in-law, Loretta "Dee" Jones; her sisters, Marie, Elsie, and Lula; and her brother, Jim Hatcher.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, and was a long-time member of Glade Creek Baptist Church. Her family was her greatest joy in life. Dorothy was the caregiver in the family. She retired from Botetourt County Schools where she assisted in the cafeteria for many years.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Gerald Jones, Ronnie Jones, and David Jones (Becky); her grandchildren, Kimberlee Knowles and Jaime Jossirin (Lamille); great-grandchildren, Jordyne Hargrove, Donia Lawton, Akee Hill, Jamilla Jossirin and Jaleeza Jossirin; and special niece, Becky Morrison (Robert).

A special thank you to Carilion Hospice and Dr. Henry Ivey Jr. and Dr. Eugene Eng for their care and kindness.

Services will be private with burial in Glade Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Glade Creek Baptist Church, 3148 Webster Road, Blue Ridge, VA 24064. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 14, 2021.
To my cousin's, Jerry, Ronnie & David,. I'm so sorry about Aunt Va's passing.. Bless her Heart, 97 Wow.. We all have been so Blessed to have had her in our lives . Biggest ever.. She is finally at rest with Uncle Bill & Cousin Tommy & the rest of her loved ones that went before her. She's in Great Hands now.. God received the Best Angel ever.. Please take great care of yourselves & stay strong & safe.. I love you all, your little cousin, Lisa.. # 423-292-1619 , Address is Lisa Agne @ 6755 Old Stage Road, Tennessee, 37641..
Lisa Steele
March 16, 2021
Gerald, Kim, and Jaime: So sorry to hear about your Mom and Grandmother. Such a sweet and giving lady. Each of you are in our thoughts and prayers. May your memories of her give you peace.
Steve and Linda Robinson, Amanda Boxley, and Jessica Graham
March 16, 2021
What a gracious, kind, gentle and loving wife and mother. She loved each of you with all of her heart. And Tommy, she never stopped missing and loving you. Precious memories to a special lady.
Sandy Franklin
March 15, 2021
You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Curtis and Joyce Jones
March 14, 2021
I loved her very much.. she is my Aunt. She had the biggest ❤ I've ever seen. Heaven has gained a very special Angel.. Rest in peace Aunt Virginia , You will be missed.. Love , Your Neice , Lisa.
Lisa Steele
Family
March 13, 2021
