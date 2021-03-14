To my cousin's, Jerry, Ronnie & David,. I'm so sorry about Aunt Va's passing.. Bless her Heart, 97 Wow.. We all have been so Blessed to have had her in our lives . Biggest ever.. She is finally at rest with Uncle Bill & Cousin Tommy & the rest of her loved ones that went before her. She's in Great Hands now.. God received the Best Angel ever.. Please take great care of yourselves & stay strong & safe.. I love you all, your little cousin, Lisa.. # 423-292-1619 , Address is Lisa Agne @ 6755 Old Stage Road, Tennessee, 37641..

Lisa Steele March 16, 2021