Dorothy Virginia Jones
October 16, 1923 - March 10, 2021
Dorothy Virginia Jones, 97, of Blue Ridge, Virginia, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
She was born and raised in Salem, Virginia, the daughter of the late Demois and Jennie Brookman Hatcher. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her husband, Willie "Bill" Jones; son, Tommy Jones; daughter-in-law, Loretta "Dee" Jones; her sisters, Marie, Elsie, and Lula; and her brother, Jim Hatcher.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, and was a long-time member of Glade Creek Baptist Church. Her family was her greatest joy in life. Dorothy was the caregiver in the family. She retired from Botetourt County Schools where she assisted in the cafeteria for many years.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Gerald Jones, Ronnie Jones, and David Jones (Becky); her grandchildren, Kimberlee Knowles and Jaime Jossirin (Lamille); great-grandchildren, Jordyne Hargrove, Donia Lawton, Akee Hill, Jamilla Jossirin and Jaleeza Jossirin; and special niece, Becky Morrison (Robert).
A special thank you to Carilion Hospice and Dr. Henry Ivey Jr. and Dr. Eugene Eng for their care and kindness.
Services will be private with burial in Glade Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Glade Creek Baptist Church, 3148 Webster Road, Blue Ridge, VA 24064. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 14, 2021.