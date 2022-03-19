Dorothy Kendrick
April 9, 1935 - March 16, 2022
Dorothy Pratt Kendrick, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. She was born in Floyd County, Va., to the late Lincoln and Cora Pratt. She joins her husband Ralph who predeceased her October 1, 2021. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Norman, Bud, Marvin, Linky and her sister Josey Chaney.
She retired as a Vice President of Bank of America with over 30 years of service. After her and Ralph's retirement they enjoyed many years traveling across the country with many friends and making friends along the way. She was the middle child and the rock of her family and made sure the family stayed close and gathered frequently.
She is survived by her son, Ralph "Coley" (Theresa) Kendrick; her daughter, Tracia (Parker) Howell; her four grandchildren, Brandi (Tommy), Coe, Chelsea and Gaby (Colby); and four great-grandchildren, Connor, Brady, Chip and Jamison. She had two sisters, Sophronia "Sis" (Rodger) Parker, and Nancy Pratt, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Oman Funeral Home. The visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Oman Funeral Home, www.omanfh.com
Oman Funeral Home
653 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake, VA. 23322
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 19, 2022.