Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Kendrick
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA
Dorothy Kendrick

April 9, 1935 - March 16, 2022

Dorothy Pratt Kendrick, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. She was born in Floyd County, Va., to the late Lincoln and Cora Pratt. She joins her husband Ralph who predeceased her October 1, 2021. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Norman, Bud, Marvin, Linky and her sister Josey Chaney.

She retired as a Vice President of Bank of America with over 30 years of service. After her and Ralph's retirement they enjoyed many years traveling across the country with many friends and making friends along the way. She was the middle child and the rock of her family and made sure the family stayed close and gathered frequently.

She is survived by her son, Ralph "Coley" (Theresa) Kendrick; her daughter, Tracia (Parker) Howell; her four grandchildren, Brandi (Tommy), Coe, Chelsea and Gaby (Colby); and four great-grandchildren, Connor, Brady, Chip and Jamison. She had two sisters, Sophronia "Sis" (Rodger) Parker, and Nancy Pratt, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Oman Funeral Home. The visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Oman Funeral Home, www.omanfh.com.

Oman Funeral Home

653 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake, VA. 23322
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA
Mar
20
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My mother and Dickie were cheerleaders at Great Bridge High School. Her and her husband, Ralph, were our neighbors and more importantly great family friends and mentors for all of us. She will be missed!
Michael E Wood
Friend
March 21, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family
Chuck & Michaela Taylor
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results