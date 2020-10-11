Martin
Dorothy King
August 7, 1931
October 8, 2020
Dorothy King Martin, 89, of Salem, passed away at home on Thursday, October 8, 2020. One of 11 children, she was born on August 7, 1931, to Oakley and Bertha King. She was happily married to Gerald Corbin Martin for 63 years.
Dot, as she was known to friends and family, was a force of nature. Strong willed and determined she faced major health challenges several times throughout her life and beat them each time. She never met a stranger and once you met her you wouldn't forget. She was who she was, the same person to everyone.
She was a homemaker most of her adult life raising her two children while her husband's job required him to be away from home most of the week. An independent woman, yet after his retirement, she always stopped whatever she was doing and made sure she was home to fix her husband's supper in the evening.
If you were a friend of Dot's you could count on her loyalty, lots of fun, help when you needed it, and many experiences along the way. High energy, she loved nothing better than sitting up late in the night talking and laughing with you, playing cards, working on crafts, long walks or sitting on the porch enjoying the summer nights. She loved to dance, loved her country and bluegrass music, and spent many Saturday nights drinking coffee in her cousins garage "flat footing" to the music of her cousin and the musicians that gathered to play.
Dot loved spending time with her family. Vacations and weekend trips were often visits to her sibling's homes.
A loving and caring mother she enjoyed spending time with her two children and their spouses and always lit up when she talk to or visited with her two grandchildren and her beloved great-grandson. Her daughter, Debbie Martin Petrine and husband, Jim reside in Moneta; son, Gerald Jr. and wife, Cindy live in Elliston. Her granddaughter, Meghan Rachelle Walker, husband, Ben and great-grandson, Grant Alexander Walker live on Bent Mountain, and grandson, James Bradford Petrine lives in Brooklyn, N.Y.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her parents, her brothers, Robert, Clea and Grover King; and her sisters, Rosa Payne, Agnes Hogge and Nan Wynn. She is survived by her sisters, Velma Beckner and husband, George and Arlene Thompson and husband, J.C; brothers, Leroy King and Paul King and wife, Tilley, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family extends their gratitude to the caregivers and friends who loved and cared for Dot and helped her to remain in the home she loved. Special thanks to Mary, Sharon, Ashley, Kisha, Doris and Latoya and a special friend her "buddy" who called her each and every day, Gladys Thompson.
The memorial service will be held at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, Monday, October 12, 2020, at 12 p.m. preceded by visitation from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Salem. In her memory, flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 11, 2020.