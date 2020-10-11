So sorry. Dot was one of my greatest friends . She was always smiling and having fun. Loved to flatfoot to bluegrass & country music. She could bake the best Lemon Pound Cake and brought them to music. Everybody loved them. She made one for me and I still have her green plate . I also have many gifts that she gave me at Christmas time, Her husband Gerald was a such a friendly person too. Together , they made people happy just being friendly. Rest in peace Dot . I am so glad I have all of the memories of you & Gerald.

Peggy Maiden McGraw Wright October 11, 2020