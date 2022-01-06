Menu
Dorothy "Faye" Lawrence
Dorothy "Faye" Lawrence

December 30, 2021

Dorothy "Faye" Lawrence, 70, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

She loved going to church at First Roanoke Baptist and enjoyed participating in mission work. Faye also enjoyed all the trips she made to the mountains of Tennessee as well as all the antiquing adventures she had with her husband. One of her favorite pastimes was spending time with her beloved Boston Terrier Bailey.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim Lawrence; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Nicole Lawrence; grandchildren, Jasmine Simon, Camden Lawrence, and Chloe Lawrence; and sister, Jeanie Keister.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Oakey's North Chapel. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 2 p.m. and from 4 until 6 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 6, 2022.
