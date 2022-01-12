Menu
Dorothy Ann Cowan Lee
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
Dorothy Ann Cowan Lee

January 30, 1932 - January 7, 2022

Dorothy Ann Cowan Lee, 89, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at her residence.

The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Monday, January 17, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in Sherwood Memorial Park with Pastor Greg Irby officiating.

Online condolences may be offered at www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lotz Funeral Home
Salem, VA
Jan
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sherwood Memorial Park
VA
