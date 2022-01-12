Dorothy Ann Cowan Lee
January 30, 1932 - January 7, 2022
Dorothy Ann Cowan Lee, 89, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at her residence.
The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Monday, January 17, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in Sherwood Memorial Park with Pastor Greg Irby officiating.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 12, 2022.